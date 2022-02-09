Newly minted Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley headlines a new psychological horror from “Ex Machina” writer-director Alex Garland.

The first look at the film is heavy on the creepiness factor. Buckley, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Lost Daughter”, stars as Harper, a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. Here, she is seemingly followed by an unidentified man whom she appears to think is her recently deceased ex.

Despite the title, the “Men” teaser seems to only feature one man, but he sure is creeping Harper out. The film is written and directed by Garland, the author of The Beach, who last wrote and directed “Annihilation” and the FX series “Devs”.

Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu co-star in “Men”, which is slated to hit theatres on May 20.