New Trailer For Alex Garland’s Twisty And Terrifying Thriller ‘Men’ With Jessie Buckley

Newly minted Oscar nominee Jessie Buckley headlines a new psychological horror from “Ex Machina” writer-director Alex Garland.

The new look at the film ups the creepiness factor that was previously shown in the teaser trailer. Buckley, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “The Lost Daughter”, stars as Harper, a young woman who goes on a solo vacation to the English countryside following the death of her ex-husband. Her quaint and pastoral getaway slowly becomes a nightmare as the men she finds herself in the company of go from nice to, well, more than a little creepy and aggressive.

READ MORE: Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman & More Stars React To 2022 Oscar Nominations

The trailer and teaser for the film seem to take the title literally, with Buckley appearing to be the only female in the movie. “Men” is written and directed by Garland, the author of The Beach, who last wrote and directed “Annihilation” and the FX series “Devs”.

Rory Kinnear and Paapa Essiedu co-star in “Men”, which is slated to hit theatres on May 20.

A cryptic teaser was previously released for the thriller.