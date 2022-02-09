Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kanye West is once again speaking publicly about his family drama.

On Wednesday, the rapper posted a collage of photos of estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their kids on Instagram.

READ MORE: Kanye West Says Celebs Are ‘Scared’ To Publicly Support Him, Calls Out Kim Kardashian Again

The plea comes days after West deleted a number of Instagram posts calling out Kardashian for her shared TikTok account with daughter North.

Kardashian had responded to West’s posts by accusing him of “trying to control and manipulate” their situation amid their ongoing divorce.

Kanye West – Photo: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com

Meanwhile, West was spotted at the airport catching a flight out of L.A. wearing a full mask covering his face.

READ MORE: Kanye West Claims Kim Kardashian Accused Him Of Putting A Hit On Her

Kanye West – Photo: SplashNews.com

West was seen going through security checks on his way to boarding a commercial flight.