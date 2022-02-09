Click to share this via email

Dolly Parton is empowering her employees.

Parton, 76, is launching the GROW U program for employees of Dollywood Parks and Resort, according to WATE-TV. The program covers 100 per cent of tuition, fees and book costs for programs in business administration, culinary, finance, technology and marketing, among others.

The GROW U program works in partnership with 30 learning partners. $5,250 is available each year for an additional 150 programs at the institutions involved. The new initiative was announced on Tuesday and will be implemented on Feb. 24.

GROW U is available to all employees starting with their first day of employment.

Twitter had a lot of love for Parton and her new initiative.

Dolly Parton partnered with our local public school system to donate and deliver a new book to every kid in the city every month until they are 5 years old. My daughter loves it. Parton is an awesome American and represents the best of us. https://t.co/91eKqD1Hvm — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) February 9, 2022

Dolly Parton continues to lead the way…. https://t.co/IytVcoqpSw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 9, 2022

Dolly Parton is one of the 3 most efficient governments on Earth right now https://t.co/jFYjyIy5z6 — Shiv Ramdas Traing To Rite Buk (@nameshiv) February 9, 2022

Dolly Parton easily one of the best celeb-type people ever https://t.co/XW6goIpOcC — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) February 9, 2022

Give Dolly Parton the Nobel now. — Sheryl 😷 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸💉💉💉 (@Swrobles) February 9, 2022