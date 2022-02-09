Dolly Parton is empowering her employees.

Parton, 76, is launching the GROW U program for employees of Dollywood Parks and Resort, according to WATE-TV. The program covers 100 per cent of tuition, fees and book costs for programs in business administration, culinary, finance, technology and marketing, among others.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Did Not Insure Her Boobs: ‘It Was Just A Joke’

The GROW U program works in partnership with 30 learning partners. $5,250 is available each year for an additional 150 programs at the institutions involved. The new initiative was announced on Tuesday and will be implemented on Feb. 24.

GROW U is available to all employees starting with their first day of employment.

READ MORE: Dolly Parton Says She Doesn’t Think ‘It’d Kill Anybody To Wear Their Mask’

Twitter had a lot of love for Parton and her new initiative.