Stephen King’s iconic story is getting a whole new life.

On Wednesday, Universal debuted the trailer for the new adaptation of “Firestarter”, about a girl who discovers she as pyrokinetic powers.

“For more than a decade, parents Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) have been on the run, desperate to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a shadowy federal agency that wants to harness her unprecedented gift for creating fire into a weapon of mass destruction,” the official description reads.

Photo: Universal Pictures

“Andy has taught Charlie how to defuse her power, which is triggered by anger or pain. But as Charlie turns 11, the fire becomes harder and harder to control. After an incident reveals the family’s location, a mysterious operative (Michael Greyeyes) is deployed to hunt down the family and seize Charlie once and for all. Charlie has other plans.”

King’s 1980 novel was originally adapted for the big screen in 1984 in a film starring Drew Barrymore.

The new “Firestarter” hits theatres May 13.