Forbes just revealed their Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2022 list, and the person at number one might surprise you.
In the top spot is “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson with a whopping $580 million. Jackson, who collected $600 million in cash after selling part of his visual-effects company for $1.6 billion in November, is now only the third movie-maker in history to become a billionaire, Forbes stated.
Bruce Springsteen, who sold his entire body of work to Sony Music in December for around $500 million, is in second place with $435 million.
Jay-Z, who sold half of his Armand de Brignac champagne to luxury giant LVMH for $300 million, before he and his Tidal co-owners sold 80 per cent of the streaming service, which was originally purchased for $56 million, to Square for $302 million, is in the third spot with $340 million.
READ MORE: Bruce Springsteen Tops Rolling Stone’s Highest-Paid Musicians List Of 2021
Dwayne Johnson, who owns the tequila brand Teremana as well as starring in numerous huge movies, is in fourth place with $270 million and Yeezy creator and rapper Kanye West rounds off the top five with $235 million.
“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are in sixth place with $210 million, while Paul Simon nabs the seventh spot with $200 million, and Tyler Perry is at no. 8 with $165 million.
READ MORE: Rihanna, Beyonce And Taylor Swift Top Forbes’ Most Powerful Women In Entertainment List
Ryan Tedder is at no. 9 with $160 million and Bob Dylan takes the 10th spot with $130 million, making the entire top 10 males. The first female that appears is Reese Witherspoon with $115 million at no. 12.
See the full list below.
1. Peter Jackson – $580 million
2. Bruce Springsteen – $435 million
3. Jay-Z – $340 million
4. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $270 million
5. Kanye West – $235 million
6. Trey Parker and Matt Stone – $210 million
7. Paul Simon – $200 million
8. Tyler Perry – $165 million
9. Ryan Tedder – $160 million
10. Bob Dylan – $130 million
11. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – $116 million
12. Reese Witherspoon – $115 million
13. Chuck Lorre – $100 million
14. Sean “Diddy” Combs – $90 million
15. Dick Wolf – $86 million
16. Howard Stern – $85 million
17. Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane – $82 million
18. Shonda Rhimes – $81 million
19. Neil Young – $80 million
20. Greg Berlanti – $75 million
21. Lindsey Buckingham – $73 million
22. Mötley Crüe – $72 million
23. Beach Boys – $64 million
24. Blake Shelton – $55 million
25. Taylor Swift – $52 million