Forbes just revealed their Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2022 list, and the person at number one might surprise you.

In the top spot is “Lord of the Rings” director Peter Jackson with a whopping $580 million. Jackson, who collected $600 million in cash after selling part of his visual-effects company for $1.6 billion in November, is now only the third movie-maker in history to become a billionaire, Forbes stated.

Bruce Springsteen, who sold his entire body of work to Sony Music in December for around $500 million, is in second place with $435 million.

Jay-Z, who sold half of his Armand de Brignac champagne to luxury giant LVMH for $300 million, before he and his Tidal co-owners sold 80 per cent of the streaming service, which was originally purchased for $56 million, to Square for $302 million, is in the third spot with $340 million.

Dwayne Johnson, who owns the tequila brand Teremana as well as starring in numerous huge movies, is in fourth place with $270 million and Yeezy creator and rapper Kanye West rounds off the top five with $235 million.

“South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone are in sixth place with $210 million, while Paul Simon nabs the seventh spot with $200 million, and Tyler Perry is at no. 8 with $165 million.

Ryan Tedder is at no. 9 with $160 million and Bob Dylan takes the 10th spot with $130 million, making the entire top 10 males. The first female that appears is Reese Witherspoon with $115 million at no. 12.

See the full list below.

1. Peter Jackson – $580 million

2. Bruce Springsteen – $435 million

3. Jay-Z – $340 million

4. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson – $270 million

5. Kanye West – $235 million

6. Trey Parker and Matt Stone – $210 million

7. Paul Simon – $200 million

8. Tyler Perry – $165 million

9. Ryan Tedder – $160 million

10. Bob Dylan – $130 million

11. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – $116 million

12. Reese Witherspoon – $115 million

13. Chuck Lorre – $100 million

14. Sean “Diddy” Combs – $90 million

15. Dick Wolf – $86 million

16. Howard Stern – $85 million

17. Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, David Crane – $82 million

18. Shonda Rhimes – $81 million

19. Neil Young – $80 million

20. Greg Berlanti – $75 million

21. Lindsey Buckingham – $73 million

22. Mötley Crüe – $72 million

23. Beach Boys – $64 million

24. Blake Shelton – $55 million

25. Taylor Swift – $52 million