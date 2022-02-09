Scotty McCreery visits a familiar location in his new music video.

The country singer features the legendary Greune Hall in his music video for “Damn Strait”, which he released on Feb. 8.

Country legend George Strait frequented the locale in the beginning of his career when he was attempting to make it big with his band. This is shown in the video with shots and articles of the band hanging on the walls of the joint.

The black and white video seems to be a tribute to Strait, who is a big inspiration for McCreery.

In fact, on the season 10 finale of “American Idol”, the star was phoned up by the king of country himself, reports the Boot. The finalists sang songs from artists who inspired them and Strait suggested McCreery sing “Check Yes or No”.

The decision saw the artist crowned as the winner of the season and helped launch his career.

“Damn Strait” is from the 28-year-old’s fifth studio album Same Truck which was released on Oct. 18. The country star is currently travelling for the Same Truck tour.