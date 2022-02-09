Porsha Williams is opening up about her mental health journey.

In her recently released memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star wrote candidly about dealing with depression and experiencing suicidal thoughts.

While sitting down for a candid interview with ET Canada’s Keshia Chante, Williams shared the tools that she uses to combat those tough days.

“Through writing the book, that’s when I really realized a pattern,” she recalled. “You know, I didn’t go and get diagnosed for depression, but I realized that the word depression resonated with me as an adult. So this whole time, I didn’t really think I was a depressed person. I just knew I had these lows that I really couldn’t find my way out of. So for me now, since I know that they will happen regardless, even in the best circumstances, you will still have those little moments.”

Williams continued, “I forgive myself more. I speak good to myself. Unlike before, I would be like, ‘Why are you down?'”

Along with being more gentle with herself, the reality TV personality also credits her 2-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena (P.J.) for helping her get through difficult moments in her life.

“I say, it’s OK…. Tomorrow will be better, just to get through the day, you know? It’s just really about prioritizing yourself, it’s about self-care and it’s about knowing when you could be headed in those different directions. And for me, with having a daughter, I really pull myself out of it quicker when I see her, you know what I mean? Like, it’s motivation.”

Williams’ memoir also touches on topics such as her divorce and dealing with homelessness, as well as her journey of self-discovery toward becoming the fully realized woman that she is today.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues