Lily James feel the weight on her shoulders to do right by Pamela Anderson.

James depicts Anderson in Hulu’s biographical drama miniseries “Pam & Tommy”. James stars opposite Sebastian Stan (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”) who portrays Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee. The show zeroes in on their marriage and the highly-publicized release of their unauthorized sex tape.

“I felt the pressure of trying to do justice to this woman,” James tells Rolling Stone. “What happened to her was so unprecedented and so wrong.

“Women in the public eye at some point experience some sort of difficult situation in that relationship between privacy and your life being in the tabloids,” James says. “It was a lot. It’s a story as old as time.”

James highlights the significance of portraying such a scandal in a fictional setting.

“A lot of people don’t know the true story of what happened,” James says. “And within that, the bigger themes of privacy and sexism and exploitation into the birth of the internet.

“It sort of simultaneously collided with this huge change in the world — the point of no return — and impacted the kind of culture we have today.”

If you have any doubts about James’ commitment to the role, just ask her co-star.

“Every time she was speaking to me, she was speaking like Pamela,” Stan says. “It wasn’t until the end of the shoot that I actually met Lily.”