A murder suspect must prove her innocence abroad.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer for the new thriller “The Weekend Away”, starring Leighton Meester and based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Alderson.

Photo: Netflix

“‘The Weekend Away’ is an edge-of-your-seat thriller that follows two best friends on a vacation gone awry. When one of them goes missing, the other must prove her innocence but her efforts to get to the truth uncover painful secrets,” the official description reads.

The opens with beautiful views of Croatia and the country’s nightlife before turning into a nightmare of sorts for Meester’s character.

Photo: Netflix

Directed by Kim Farrant and written by Alderson, the film also stars Christina Wolfe, Luke Norris and more.

“The Weekend Away” premieres March 3.