Serving as executive producers for Brown Ribbon Entertainment, Bobby Brown and his wife Alicia Etheredge took park in the A&E TCA Panel on Wednesday, peeling back the curtain on the upcoming two-part “Biography: Bobby Brown”, and the new docuseries, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”.

Brown opens up about everything from his upbringing and challenges, including substance use, to the life and death of his ex-wife Whitney Houston and the devastating loss of their late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown and his son Bobby Brown Jr. in A&E’s new two-part documentary event.

“From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in this new definitive documentary,” the special’s logline reads.

“The R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.”

During Wednesday’s panel which ET Canada attended, the couple opened up about how much the musician has changed since his younger years, which “Biography: Bobby Brown” covers extensively, with Brown revealing how at peace he is now with his wife Alicia and their young kids. Meanwhile, Etheredge reveals how patient her husband is now in their family life, which will be showcased in the docuseries to follow, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”.

A&E premieres part one of “Biography: Bobby Brown” on Monday, May 30. Part two premieres the following evening on Tuesday, May 31. And in the original docuseries to follow, premiering the same night, “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step”, Brown “introduces the world to the Brown family as they embark on new adventures, including his tour with New Edition.” Subsequent episodes are set to air Tuesdays, beginning June 7.