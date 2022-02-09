Drew Carey is reflecting on the painful death of his former fiancée, Amie Harwick, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Shortly after Valentine’s Day 2020, therapist Harwick was found underneath her third floor balcony unresponsive. She later died from blunt force trauma, but the medical examiner also found evidence of strangulation.



Harwick’s ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse was arrested and charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

While Carey and Harwick were no longer engaged at the time of her death, the two were still close.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever want to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a dinner. You know? I just don’t want to do anything,” the “Price Is Right” host told “48 Hours”. “I think about her every single day.”

Harwick and Carey started dating in 2017, with Carey introducing her as his fiancée on the 2018 Valentine’s Day episode of the “Price Is Right”. However, less than a year later they called things off.

“I fell so hard for her,” Carey told the programme. “She was really smart.”

A special “48 Hours” will air on Saturday looking back at Carey and Harwick’s relationship and her suspicious death. According to the broadcast, authorities have evidence linking Pursehouse to the murder including a syringe with nicotine on Harwick’s balcony– nicotine can cause death.

Carey recalled how deeply Harwick cared about domestic violence and helping those in those affected.

“She cared so much about helping people,” said Carey. “That was her life’s purpose. She just wanted to help people. Especially women.”

Adding, “You can’t be a person in this country and not know a woman who hasn’t been a victim of domestic violence. You just can’t. And it’s really a problem that not enough people acknowledge.”

“48 Hours: The Final Hours Of Amie Harwick” airs Feb. 12 at 5 p.m. ET/PT on Global and streams on Paramount+.