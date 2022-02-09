Kathie Lee Gifford is promoting her latest book The Jesus I Know: Honest Conversations and Diverse Opinions About Who He Is, and recently called in to “The Katie McGrady Show” on SiriusXM’s Catholic Channel.

During the conversation, Gifford discussed how she’s been using Zoom to stay in touch with friends during the pandemic. One of those friends is Kris Jenner, and she discussed how they’ve bonded over their faith.

Jenner, she explained, “is one of my oldest friends and people don’t think of Kris Jenner as a person that actually has a personal relationship with Jesus, but she does,” said Gifford.

“I met her in Bible study in the 1970s in L.A. And when we get together these days, that’s what we talk about. We talk about the Lord. And I don’t need to hear the garbage that’s going on in this world and all the gossip and all that. No, we talk about the Lord and what he’s doing in our lives,” she continued.

“And I don’t get to see her very much. Our lives are, our worlds are completely different, but I know that if I needed her, it’s one phone call away and she knows the same,” Gifford added. “And people get, how can you be friends with? I said, because that’s what a friend is. You love your friend. You don’t drop them at the minute you don’t agree with something, or choice they make. Don’t call yourself a friend if you’re not willing to be one in the hard times.”

“I didn’t want to write it actually. I had no idea. It wasn’t in my mindset or on my landscape at all. I have a great literary agent in New York and he’s quite different than I am just on paper. He’s a man, he’s a gay man, he’s Asian, grew up as a Buddhist. Now that is not anywhere near similar to who I am, but I love this guy. Love him to pieces and he’s brilliant and he’s fun and I’m grateful because he’s a great literary agent. And he said, ‘You know Kathy, from the last book you did, I think was called, It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act. He said my favourite parts were when you talked about different celebrities that you had conversations with about your faith, just in real-life situations.’ He said, ‘Would you ever think of doing a whole book based on that?’ And I went ‘Really? Somebody would find that interesting?’ He goes, ‘I find it fascinating!’ And I said, ‘Well, let me think, let me pray about it.’ I pray about everything I do before I do it. And that doesn’t even always mean success, but at least I give it to God and I ask for his direction on it and his guidance,” said Gifford.

“So I thought well, maybe I should. And then I thought, well who would I have? And then the Lord always reveals to me, always just gives me names. And I think only one person couldn’t do it. And I think there’s 25 or so interviews in the book, and so over a course of about four or five months, I just had these conversations with people as diverse as the United Nations, honestly,” Gifford added. “But what they had in common, first of all, they’re all people that I know and value. And I think too often, we, in our Christian little worlds, Jesus said go into all the world and make disciples of all people and bless them in my name. Right? Well, too often, we don’t do that. We just get very, very cozy and comfortable and sort of fat and sassy sitting in our pews. And I mean that in a derogatory way. And not going out there and seeking out those who are completely different than we are. The way Jesus did, the Samaritan woman, the Demoniac, so many stories in the Bible, the 10 lepers. He went out of his way literally to love what the world said would be unlovable, the outcast. And I said, that’s why we are not alive as a church. In my lifetime we haven’t been. We have not done that. It’s easier for us to write a check and send it off to a missionary in Africa, then actually be with somebody, and love them, and take the time to see their hearts and their hurts and love them the way Jesus did.”