Jennifer Coolidge says her hot dog quote from “Legally Blonde 2” almost resulted in a business opportunity.

The actress played the iconic character of Paulette in the “Legally Blonde” movie franchise, but it’s her quote from the second movie that became a reaction image of its own.

“Oh my God, you look like the Fourth of July! Makes me want a hot dog real bad,” she says in a scene from “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde”.

In an interview with People, the 60-year-old revealed that an actual hot dog company reached out to offer her a sponsorship after the movie.

The deal, unfortunately, didn’t go through.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Recalls Waitressing In The ’80s With Sandra Bullock, Talks ‘White Lotus’

“I was offered one and I turned it down,” she told the outlet. “It was a hot dog company that just did the meat hot dog, and I eat these amazing plant-based hot dogs. So I said to the company, ‘If you guys come out with plant-based hot dogs, I will definitely do a commercial for you.'”

The company never got back to her about a new line of vegetarian hot dogs, but the actress is still a fan of the food.

“The thing is, I love a hot dog. When you’re working on set, and you’ve been there since 5 a.m. and by 11 a.m. you’re ravenous but lunch isn’t until 2 p.m., I’ll have a plant-based hot dog. I put all the trimmings on it,” she continued. “You cannot tell the difference. The science that has gone into them, they’re just as tasty. So I’m hoping this company will extend into that area and call me.”

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Thanks Ariana Grande For Giving Her Career A Boost: ‘I Was Going Through A Dead Zone, Not Much Going On’

While she may not have landed the hot dog sponsorship, the actress is currently an ambassador for Uber Eats and even starred in their Super Bowl commercial with some questionable food choices.

There is a hot dog in the ad, but Coolidge doesn’t get to “eat” it.

The actress is still thankful for her time on the film franchise and doesn’t mind the way the quote has followed her around.

READ MORE: Jennifer Coolidge Reads ‘The Night Before Christmas’ As Only She Can

“‘Legally Blonde’ is the gift that keeps giving,” Coolidge said. “Thank God for those movies, because they really helped me in many areas you really wouldn’t think. I call it ‘Legally Blonde’ karma; the generosity and support I’ve gotten in my career connected to that movie. And that hot dog quote is part of it — why just the other day, someone sent me a photo of this birthday card a friend had gotten. It’s an illustration of me from that hot dog scene that says, ‘Oh my God, it’s your birthday!’ It’s really cute. And then a few months earlier, someone had a T-shirt with the full hot dog quote on it!”