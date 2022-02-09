Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Anne-Marie performs on stage during The BRIT Awards 2022

Anne-Marie is laughing off her fall during the Brit Awards on Tuesday night.

The singer was performing “Don’t Play” with KSI and Digital Farm Animals when her ankle gave out and she tumbled down. A true pro, she kept on singing.

Shortly after the fall, Anne-Marie took to social media to joke “RIP my left ankle.”

READ MORE: Adele’s Massive Ring At Brit Awards Sets Off Engagement Rumours

She also shared a number of memes made about her including her in foot casts and another that read “Don’t come home drunk” followed by the clip of her falling.

Even NHS Scotland teased the singer on Twitter, writing, “We hope @AnneMarie’s poor ankle is feeling better today. Remember if you do have a slip or fall: Stay calm and assess any injuries”, along with other suggestions.

“Didn’t need my left ankle anyway,” Anne-Marie joked.

Didn’t need my left ankle anyway — 🖤ANNE-MARIE🖤 (@AnneMarie) February 8, 2022

READ MORE: Adele Leads Brit Awards With Song Of The Year, Artist Of The Year And Album Of The Year

KSI also supported Anne-Marie telling her “love you.”