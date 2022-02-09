Chrishell Stause revealed the relationship between her late mother and ex-husband Justin Hartley was rocky.

In her new book Under Construction, the star shared details of the difficult relationship between the two, including the lack of concern after her mother’s death.

Her sister asked whether Hartley reached out to her after the news, but she hadn’t heard from him.

“I told her that he hadn’t, and that I wasn’t really expecting him to, but that it was okay because mom never liked [him] anyway,” she wrote, via People.

Her mother wasn’t won over by his celebrity status and didn’t watch many of their shows.

“She’d never seen any of his shows, and she’d only watched a few episodes of ‘Selling Sunset’, so she just lived in a different world and was not won over by someone’s celebrity,” Stause continued. “At the end of the day, she just cared about how someone treated her daughter.”

In fact, she kept calling him by the wrong name.

“I’m not sure if she did it on purpose or as a dig, but she always called him Jacob,” she added.

The actress broke the news of her mother’s death in July with an emotional Instagram post.

“In disbelief that you are gone,” she wrote at the time.

The stars were married from 2017 to 2021, with the entirety of their divorce being captured on the show.

The two have moved on since then with Hartley marrying actress Sofia Pernas and Stause briefly dating Jason Oppenheim.