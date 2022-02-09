Jennifer Aniston is giving her home workout her best shot.

The “Friends” alum attempted to get some ab work in but two of her dogs had a different idea.

Aniston is dog mom to Clyde, a gray Schnauzer mix, a black and white Pitbull mix named Sophie and Lord Chesterfield, a white Shepherd mix.

Aniston shared a clip set to the Pawsup audio of Clyde and Lord Chesterfield fitting over a toy while she tried to do bicycle crunches. She then moved on to weighted squats and gave Chesterfield a kiss on the way down.

Aniston previously showed off her flexibility in another post. While Aniston was able to pull her leg up by her side, her Invisible Universe character Clydeo didn’t quite make it.