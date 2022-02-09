Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Could Britney Spears be releasing new music?

If her latest Instagram is any indication- the answer is yes!

On Wednesday, Spears posted a sizzling video of herself in a barely-there red outfit dancing to her 2004 song.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Slams Jamie Lynn Again As ‘Scum’: ‘I Wish You Would Take A Lie Detector Test’

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels,” Spears captioned the post. “This is a tease 😈 of what’s to come !!!! My song ‘Get Naked’.”

Many fans took this as a sign that Spears is working on a follow-up to her album Blackout.

“BLACKOUT 2.0 COMING,” one person wrote, while another added, “BLACKOUT, A BIBLE.”

READ MORE: Madonna Says ‘Hell Yeah’ To Touring With Britney Spears, Says They ‘Could Reenact’ Their Iconic Kiss

“She is backkkk,” was another popular comment.

Since Spears conservatorship ended last year, she has been hinting at getting back in the recording studio.