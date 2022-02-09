BritBox presented its upcoming series on Tuesday at the 2022 virtual edition of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, including a new series written and directed by Hugh Laurie.

A mystery with a comedic bent, “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” stars Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”, “The Politician”) and Will Poulter (“The Revenant”, “Midsommar”), while Laurie (“Veep”, “House”) also appears, playing Dr. James Nicholson, clinical director of the sanatorium near the Bassington-French estate, Merroway Court.

“Based on the iconic 1934 Agatha Christie novel, ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ follows the local Vicar’s son, Bobby Jones (Poulter), and his whip-smart friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Boynton) on their crime-solving adventure after they discover the crumpled body of a dying man who, with his last breath, gasps the cryptic question of the title,” explains the synopsis. “Armed only with a photograph of a beautiful young woman found in the dead man’s pocket, these amateur detectives pursue, and are pursued by, the answer to the mystery.”

The all-star cast also includes Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson.

“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” debuts on April 12.