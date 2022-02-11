BritBox presented its upcoming series on Wednesday at the 2022 virtual edition of the Television Critics Association winter press tour, including a new series written and directed by Hugh Laurie.

A mystery with a comedic bent, “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” stars Lucy Boynton (“Bohemian Rhapsody”, “The Politician”) and Will Poulter (“The Revenant”, “Midsommar”), while Laurie (“Veep”, “House”) also appears, playing Dr. James Nicholson, clinical director of the sanatorium near the Bassington-French estate, Merroway Court. Jim Broadbent and Emma Thompson also star.

“Based on the iconic 1934 Agatha Christie novel, ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ follows the local Vicar’s son, Bobby Jones (Poulter), and his whip-smart friend, socialite Lady Frances “Frankie” Derwent (Boynton) on their crime-solving adventure after they discover the crumpled body of a dying man who, with his last breath, gasps the cryptic question of the title,” explains the synopsis. “Armed only with a photograph of a beautiful young woman found in the dead man’s pocket, these amateur detectives pursue, and are pursued by, the answer to the mystery.”

Laurie discussed the project during a virtual session at the Television Critics Association press tour earlier this week.

“I always thought the novel had a kind of comic spirit to it,” said Laurie. “My theory is — and I’ve got no evidence for this and I don’t want the evidence because if I find the evidence, my theory won’t hold up, I know. But Agatha Christie published this novel a year after Dashiell Hammett published The Thin Man. And I have it in my mind that she either read it, The Thin Man, or she saw the film which came out the same year. And I think she was animated by that. It’s got a sort of American bounce to it and a comic spirit, which I absolutely adored in The Thin Man too. And I’ve got a feeling that she did. And she wanted to imbue these characters with that kind of playfulness and spirit. And ultimately, it’s a kind of realism because people are funny. When I watch a film that has not a whisper of wit to it or humour, I actually — it’s not that I’m disappointed by that absence, I just don’t believe it as much because I think the way people respond to all kinds of things — fear, love, anger, all sorts of things — they very often resort to jokes as a way of processing those strong emotions. And I think that Agatha Christie deliberately set out to do something that had more of a comic spirit to it than perhaps some of her previous novels.”

Laurie also addressed the responsibility he felt in adapting the work of such an acclaimed author.

“When an author is as loved and as revered as Agatha Christie, you’d better be careful because people have very strong feelings about these things, as they should, as I would, and I have done in the past,” he said. “And I’ve seen adaptations of things and I just think, no, no, that completely missed the tone or the spirit or the idea of the thing. We all do that. If you learn that something is adapted from a novel you’ve never heard of, of course we have less of an investment. But it’s simultaneously a great honour, but also it’s a daunting honour. You feel like you’re taking a Fabergé egg and you’d better not drop it because plenty of people will point out that you’ve dropped a Fabergé egg. And, so, it could be both good and bad in a way.”

“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” debuts on April 12.