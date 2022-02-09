Anthony “AJ” Johnson’s cause of death has been revealed.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, the actor and comedian died from “chronic ethanol use,” or alcohol abuse. The autopsy report, obtained by ET, showed Johnson was going through a multi-system organ failure and that he had tested positive for COVID-19. The case detail report also notes there were no other causes of death and the manner of death is listed as “natural.”

Johnson, who was best known for his roles in “Friday” and “House Party”, died in September 2021 at 55. A rep for the actor confirmed the news to ET saying, “The world of comedy has truly been shaken” with “the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen.”

Johnson’s first film came in 1990, when he landed the role of E.Z.E. in “House Party”. Perhaps his best-known project, the role of Ezal in “Friday”, followed three years later. He also appeared on “Martin” and “The Jamie Foxx Show”, as well as in movies including “Panther” and “How to Be a Player”.

TMZ spoke to Johnson’s widow, Lexis, who said she’s making it her mission to teach the youth about the dangers of alcohol. The outlet had previously reported Johnson was found lifeless in a store in L.A. before he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

