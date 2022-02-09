Bob Saget’s cause of death has been revealed.

On Wednesday, his family released a statement revealing he died from head trauma.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the statement read. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

READ MORE: Jodie Sweetin Shares How The ‘Full House’ Cast Are Doing A Month After Bob Saget’s Tragic Death

It added, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

The “Full House” alum was found dead in his Orlando hotel room on Jan. 9.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” his family said at the time.

READ MORE: Bob Saget’s Wife Kelly Rizzo Connects With Amanda Kloots After The Deaths Of Their Husbands

Saget had been touring the country, doing a standup show in Jacksonville the night before.

Saget was best known for his role on “Full House” as Danny Tanner. He was also the longtime host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997. Other roles included “Entourage”, the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother”, and many more.

Saget is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and three kids.