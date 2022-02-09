Fans are rallying to the support of voice actor John DiMaggio, best known for portraying booze-swilling robot Bender in animated comedy “Futurama”.

According to a report from Deadline, fans celebrated the announcement that Hulu was reviving the cult hit — until news emerged that DiMaggio was unable to come to a deal to reprise the character he’s voiced since the series’ first season in 1999.

While Hulu finalized plans today to order 20 new episodes, most of the series’ voice cast have signed on, including Billy West (who voices Fry and Professor Farnsworth) and Katey Sagal (Leela), in addition to actors Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman.

DiMaggio, however, was reportedly unable to come to a deal 20th Television Animation, which produces the series; as a result, reports Deadline, Bender and the other roles he voices are being recast in advance of the first table read next week, although “there is still a desire on both sides for him to return.”

While DiMaggio hasn’t spoken publicly about the situation, ticked-off fans have been having a lot to say about it — and DiMaggio has been retweeting some of the choicer comments.

Ok I take it back… I WAS happy till I saw this. I'm sorry but there is only one person who can voice Bender and that's @TheJohnDiMaggio pic.twitter.com/IvKucLvmjv — 💀DeathMetalViking💀 (@DeathMetalV) February 9, 2022