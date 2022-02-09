Back in 2007, Alec Baldwin was in the midst of a messy divorce from Kim Basinger, and during their legal battle a voicemail he left their daughter, Ireland, was somehow leaked.

The voicemail made headlines throughout the world, thanks to the furious “30 Rock” star angrily berating his daughter, then 11, for refusing to return his calls by calling her a “rude, thoughtless little pig.”

Fifteen years later, Baldwin is reflecting on her father’s words and the media firestorm that ensued.

In a video she shared on Instagram, Baldwin opens up about how she feels about it all now — via a TikTok-style dance.

“My name is Ireland… but the media likes to call me…” she wrote onscreen while dancing to “That’s Not My Name” by The Ting Tings.

More words appear, including “fat,” “attention seeking,” “promiscuous,” “silver spoon fed brat w/ no real job,” along with her father’s ugly comments.

Finally, she concludes, “My name is Ireland. I’m a writer. I think pigs are cute so jokes on you.”

“I can’t even tell you how much time I’ve wasted worrying about headlines and comments. Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives. Maybe you don’t experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us,” she writes in a lengthy caption accompanying the video.

“I hardly read articles that come out about me in general but often times when I do, I’m always sexualized in someway or compared to my parents in another. Unfortunately, positivity and good news hardly sells. The media is one giant garbage dump and I could give less of a s**t what they call me… I know who I am for the first time in a long time and I’m excited to show you what I’ve been working on,” she continues.

“I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents, and I continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them… but I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I’ve grown to very proud of,” she concludes, adding, “I don’t give a f**k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point.

Baldwin was able to joke about it back in 2019, when she took some shots at her father during his Comedy Central roast.