Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are celebrating their son’s birthday.
August Philip Hawke Brooksbank turned 1 on Feb. 9 with a sweet birthday post from his mom.
“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie. You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you,” Princess Eugenie wrote.
Alongside the message, Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter included a family picture and one of her son’s back with a name sticker reading: “Hello my name is August”.
Princess Eugenie had shared a number of photos of her son but typically keeps his privacy by hiding his face.
During Halloween, she posted a particularly sweet photo of August dressed up as a little blue monster and he played with a Minon.
Princess Eugenie and Brooksbank wed in October 2018 with a wedding at Windsor Castle. They later welcomed August into the world when she gave birth at London’s Portland Hospital.