Time, Time For Kids and Nickledon have named their 2021 Kid Of The Year.

Orion Jean, 11, was also named the Ambassador For Kindness for organizing campaigns focused on doing good deeds for others. Jean started the Race to Kindness Initiative.

The young man spoke to Angelina Jolie about why he started his initiative.

“Well, to me, it can be a number of things. And the one that I started was the race to kindness. The race to kindness is not just a series of events, but also a call to action. It’s a way to get people involved in the community, you know, and when they see something happening now they can go out and do something about it… kindness is a choice, and while we can’t force others to be kind, we can be kind ourselves and hope to inspire other people,” Jean said.

Orion Jean. Photo: Justin J Wee for TIME

“So many people have great ideas but never act on them. I think it’s all about really caring about the issues that you’re seeing. Someone told me that you have to find something that breaks your heart for you to really get out there and make a difference in that area. And I want others to know that they can start today. If there’s an issue or problem or something that they see that they want to solve, all it takes is really just knowing deep down inside that it’s something you care about, and you can go out and get started,” he added.

Jean and other finalists were recognized during the “Kid Of The Year” special hosted by Trevor Noah on Feb. 9.

Time editor-in-chief and CEO Edward Felsenthal wrote about how Jean “personifies” the title.

“When he was just 9 years old, he won a student kindness contest and donated his $500 prize to a local children’s hospital,” Felsenthal said. “Since then, he’s collected and donated hundreds of thousands of books, meals, and toys to those in need. Orion not only launches big efforts to fix problems he sees in everyday life, like food insecurity and lack of access to education. He also inspires others to join him, bringing local communities and governments together to help the neediest among us.”

2021 Kid of the Year Orion Jean is featured on the cover of the Feb. 28/ Mar. 7 issue of Time, available on newsstands on Friday, Feb. 18.