Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have plenty to celebrate following Tuesday’s Oscar nominations.

Speaking with Variety, Dunst admitted it still hadn’t sunk in that she and Plemons had both received nominations for their respective performances in the Netflix western “Power of the Dog”, nominated for Best Actress In A Supporting Role and Best Actor In A Supporting Role.

“It feels so good to be honoured by the community you’ve worked in for so long. You know?” she shared.

She also recalled how the couple learned of their nominations.

“So Eric Kranzler, my manager, calls me. I’m watching the feed on my phone because my kids are watching cartoons and Jesse is at work,” Dunst recalled.

” He had to go to work super early today. [Eric] called me, and he said I was nominated, so I’m crying with my kids. They’re like, ‘Why the hell is mom crying?’ [Eric] calls me back, and meanwhile I’m in the throes, talking to my mom or whatever. He was like, ‘Jesse just …’ And I started screaming and I hung up the phone,” she continued.

“Then Megan, one of my publicists, called me because she’s trying to tell me and I just screamed at her. Then I called Jesse, and I was the first person to tell him, and he was a little shell shocked,” Dunst added.

“I mean, it’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together,” she marveled. “It’s like a storybook. You know what I mean? It’s so weird. It’s amazing.”