Billie Eilish and brother Finneas made a visit to the White House on Wednesday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden.

People reports that a White House official has confirmed that the siblings, joined by parents Maggie and Patrick O’Connell, met with Biden.

“Billie Eilish, Finneas and their parents Maggie and Patrick were invited to pay a visit to the White House today to meet President Biden,” the official said.

“Billie and Finneas were supporters during Biden’s campaign and the Biden family have been long time fans of their music,” the official added. “Billie is in D.C. for her world tour, playing at the Capital One Arena tonight.”

The duo’s visit with the president comes just one day after the two received an Oscar nomination for the title song for the 007 movie “No Time to Die”.

“Words cannot describe how honoured and excited we are to have been nominated for an Academy Award for our song ‘No Time To Die,'” the siblings said in a statement.

“It was a lifelong dream of ours to write a Bond theme, and one we never thought would ever come true. It’s completely unbelievable that we are here being recognized for this song, and this is a peak life experience for us as songwriters and artists,” the statement continued. “To be recognized today among these other incredible nominees is something we most certainly do not take for granted.”