Kevin Hart talks about the time his wife Eniko got bit by a shark as he chats to Ellen DeGeneres on her show Thursday.

Hart gives DeGeneres an update on his kids, before the host shares how the comedian is fearless and makes an effort to try to overcome his fears.

Hart opens up about the time he swam with sharks, joking: “They weren’t worried about me, I caught them a couple of times looking a bit too long,” adding that that was his cue to get back on the boat.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart Jokes His Kids ‘Break Down’ Over Stars ‘Nowhere Near As Big’ As Him, Joins Dwayne Johnson For ‘GMA’ Chat

He adds, “I did my limit of adventure, my wife pushed it! I said ‘we’re done, don’t try to do it no more,'” revealing how Eniko insisted she wanted to swim with other sharks.

Hart shares, “This other shark bit her, my wife got bit by a shark. I was like ‘that’s what the f**k you get.’ She’s got a scar and everything,” blaming people’s need to Instagram everything as the reason for her getting bit.

Kevin Hart, Ellen DeGeneres. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. — Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hart also talks about not wanting to work out with fellow actors Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne Johnson while they’re working on movies together.

Hart says of his “Me Time” co-star Wahlberg, “When I get to work with people that are really dedicated to the gym, we don’t work out [together]. We don’t want to, I don’t want to be in your space, I don’t need you in mine. We’re on two different wavelengths of time and schedule.

“He’ll throw the occasional ‘hey Kev, maybe we should work out…’ And I’m very honest, no I don’t want to,” insisting they would just try to impress each other and hurt themselves.

READ MORE: Kevin Hart’s New Sam’s Club Super Bowl Ad Is Full Of ‘Comedic Gems’

Plus, since Hart has a lot of interesting opinions, DeGeneres plays “Thoughts From The Hart” with the actor.

Find out his hilarious takes on being snubbed for the title of People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, being careful around mirrors while on FaceTime, and ghost hunting in the clip below.