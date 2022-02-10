John Mayer stopped his show Wednesday night to check on a fan.

The singer was performing his first official show back since the pandemic at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles when he noticed an audience member requiring medical attention.

John Mayer paused the show more than halfway through when someone in the audience passed out, requiring medical attention. He cut music and helped out, eventually leaving stage briefly (maybe 2 mins) and came back to announce the woman was okay and gave a 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/dEQJD721qk — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 10, 2022

“Stop the show. Are they conscious?” Mayer asked. “They’re conscious. Give me a thumbs up if they’re alert.”

The audience member in question was escorted out in a wheelchair, while Mayer and his band left the stage for around five minutes.

The musician then shared: “Anyone in the crowd who’s worried, I’m told that she’s up and waved goodbye, so she’s OK. The system works, thank you very much.”

Mayer performed a series of hits at the gig, which was part of SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series.

Andy Cohen introduced the star to the stage, telling the crowd “Johnny Mayer is going to take us home,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“After a couple of years, so many changes and so many new things to watch and read and listen to and play, that you still come out and see this show, it means a lot,” Mayer told the crowd, which is said to have included Heidi Klum, Olivia Culpo, Vanessa Hudgens, and Macy Gray.