Fans of Global’s “Celebrity Big Brother” are abuzz.

Viewers of the reality show’s Live Feeds caught wind of a big spoiler for this season when they noticed one of the Houseguests was conspicuously absent, only to turn up later on social media.

SPOILERS BELOW

It became clear to many on Wednesday that former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Kattan was missing from the Live Feeds, with other Houseguests referring to him in the past tense.

As fans speculated that this meant Kattan’s time on the show was over, he shared a completely unrelated post on Instagram, which seemed to confirm the rumours that he’d left the House.

“Thank you for your kindness and all the laughs in the house! Love this post. Welcome home,” commented Teddi Mellencamp, who was the first Houseguest evicted this season.

When Mirai Nagasu was unanimously evicted during Monday’s live episode, Kattan had pleaded to be voted out himself, and in Wednesday’s pre-taped episode, the comedian had gone inside after the Head of Household competition, with the other Houseguests told he wasn’t feeling well.

In a statement to Us Weekly, CBS said the situation surrounding Kattan “will be addressed on Friday’s show.”

The next episode of “Celebrity Big Brother” airs Friday and 8 p.m. on Global.