If you see Kelly Ripa out on the street, it’s best to keep your opinions about her hair to yourself.

On Wednesday’s “Live with Kelly and Ryan”, Ripa’s co-host Ryan Seacrest shared that he had grown out his hair for a special pre-taped Oscars performance he was doing.

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa Sides With Cher, Won’t Let Her Hair Go Grey

When he mentioned that he was planning on cutting his hair again after the taping, the audience expressed sadness with a big “Awwww.”

“We’ll survive, it’ll be fine,” Seacrest responded, which incited Ripa to mention the fact that people will often offer their unsolicited advice about her own hairstyle choices.

“People weigh in on my hair in a way, it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sorry, I didn’t ask you.'”

“I thought you meant at the store, like, do people come and weigh in?” Seacrest asked.

“No, people do!” Ripa said. “They come up in the store and they’re like, ‘I like your hair this length,’ and I’m like, [gives the thumbs-up sign].”

Seacrest joked, “Please continue to do that to Kelly.”

READ MORE: Kelly Ripa And Mark Consuelos Attend Casey Cott’s ‘Riverdale’ Wedding

Ripa added, “I’m like, ‘I have no comparison for your hair, but I assume it looks pretty great every day.'”

“The height of your hair, what your hair looks like, what you should do with your hair — both of you,” producer Michael Gelman chimed in, before indicating to his own hair. “Not much to talk about.”