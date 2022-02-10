“We’re racing toward the extinction of our species.”

On Thursday, Universal debuted the official trailer for “Jurassic World Dominion”, the latest entry in the dinosaur blockbuster franchise, with director Colin Trevorrow returning to the helm.

Also back in the franchise fold are original “Jurassic Park” stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern, returning as their characters Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler for the first time since “Jurassic Park III” in 2001.

“‘Dominion’ takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed,” the official description reads. “Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.”

Also returning in the new film are Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, and BD Wong.

Plus, the latest “Jurassic” chapter will feature all the dinosaurs and epic action fans of the franchise expect, including an even bigger T. Rex.

“Jurassic World Dominion” hits theatres June 10.