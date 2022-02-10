There’s some really great “stuff” out there but none of it compares to seeing the world, according to Ewan McGregor in his new Expedia ad.

The Emmy-winning “Halston” star is partnering with Expedia for his first-ever Super Bowl ad. In the ad McGregor walks through the sets of various commercials for “stuff”, including cars, perfume, cell phones, and TVs.

“Do you think any of us will look back at our lives and regret the things we didn’t buy…or the places we didn’t go?” he asks as he steps out of a door and onto a beautiful beach.

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor Says His Own Sobriety Helped Him Better Understand His ‘Halston’ Role

McGregor spoke about his partnership with Expedia on “Today”, telling the show he’s been “lucky to travel all around the world with my work and also with my best friend Charlie on our big motorcycle trips, ‘Long Way Round’, ‘Long Way Down’ and ‘Long Way Up’. I’ve been really proud of those trips and that people come up to me and they say they’ve watched those trips and they were encouraged to go out and travel themselves.”

“I’ve never done a Super Bowl commercial which I thought was fun and funny and I liked very much the idea they came up with,” he says. “It was easy for me to do because I was such a believer in the message.”

McGregor tells Al Roker that in all the places he has travelled around the world, in his experience, people are hospitable and “kind.”

“We’ve been fed by people in villages in Africa who have nothing who want to share what they have with us. It feeds your soul. It gives you a very nice feeling about the world, I think,” he says.

Though he is appearing in a Super Bowl ad, McGregor laughs when asked if he’s a Super Bowl fan.

“No,” he admits with a big laugh. “I’ve lived in America for some years now, many years now, but my experience of the Super Bowl is being invited to people’s houses to Super Bowl parties and you never get to watch the game. Everyone’s chatting and eating and I just want to sit and watch the game to enjoy it, you know.”

READ MORE: Ewan McGregor, Director Debra Chow Tease ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series In New Disney+ Day Promo

But it’s not just the Super Bowl ad that Roker wants details on. He also asked McGregor about his “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series, which arrives on Disney+ on May 25.

“I really think it won’t disappoint. It was wonderful to make, wonderful to be back in his shoes, work with some of my old friends from the original movies,” he says. Deborah Chow was our director for all of the episodes and she’s absolutely brilliant. What a brilliant leader. And I think we’ve done something really wonderful.”

“I’ve seen some of it and I love it. I think the fans are going to be really happy,” he adds.