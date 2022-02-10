Harry James Thornton really worries what his dad will think of him.

On Wednesday’s episode of “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules”, the son of actor Billy Bob Thornton revealed he hid the existence of his second child from his dad for about 18 months.

“OK, so I had Mia, and I think I was 19 and a half. I didn’t know how to tell my dad about the second one. I didn’t tell him for like a year and a half,” Harry said. “Yeah, I mean, I saw my dad, like, once or twice a week, and I never mentioned it.”

He explained, “I was scared to tell, like, I don’t know how he’s gonna take it. When I had my first child, Mia, I had to ask him for money, and I didn’t want him to think that I was as immature as I was.”

Talking about his relationship with his father, Harry shared how important his dad is in his life.

“My dad travelled a lot when we were kids, but it didn’t matter how much he worked. He would always make time for me and my brother. Now that I’m a dad, I try to do the same thing my dad did for us. I’ll do anything to make them happy. I love being a dad,” he said.

Harry also shared that when he did finally share the news about his second child, Billy Bob wasn’t upset at all.

“He’s like, ‘You should have told me. Why would I be mad?’ Obviously, I’m much older now,” he recalled, “but when I had Nikita, my second one, I didn’t tell him because I didn’t want him to think that I was how I was when I was younger.”