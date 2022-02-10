Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Ryan Reynolds just dropped the action-packed teaser for his new movie “The Adam Project”.

Reynolds plays a time-travelling pilot from the year 2050 who attaches himself to his younger self (Walker Scobell) and his late father (Mark Ruffalo) to accept his past and save his future in the newly released clip.

“The Adam Project” (L to R) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam and Zoe Saldana as Laura. Cr. Doane Gregory/Netflix © 2022

“The Adam Project” (L to R) Ryan Reynolds as Big Adam, Mark Ruffalo as Louis Reed and Walker Scobell as Young Adam. Cr. Doana Gregory/Netflix © 2022

READ MORE: Netflix Releases First Look At Ryan Reynolds’ New Film ‘The Adam Project’

“Take it easy… or you know, fall down and scream,” Reynolds first tells his younger self as the pair meet when the character comes crashing back down to the family house.

The film also stars Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener.

READ MORE: Ryan Reynolds Introduces Twitter To ‘The Adam Project”s ’12-Year-Old Me’ And The Resemblance Is Uncanny

Reynolds made a “Dirty Dancing” joke on Twitter as he teased the trailer:

To say I had the time of my life making this film would be an understatement. And a misleading reference to Dirty Dancing. #TheAdamProject on @Netflix March 11th. pic.twitter.com/5Y0sLzX2Bp — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 10, 2022

The Canadian actor reunited with “Free Guy” director Shawn Levy for his latest flick.

"I haven't personally done a movie that reflects my life the way THE ADAM PROJECT does." – Ryan Reynolds THE ADAM PROJECT is time hopping to Netflix globally March 11 🕓 🚀 👨‍👦 pic.twitter.com/rN39RIJgUP — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 31, 2022

“The Adam Project” premieres March 11 on Netflix.