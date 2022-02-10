Click to share this via email

Channing Tatum’s abs and Brad Pitt’s heroism in “The Lost City” teaser have landed a commercial spot during Sunday’s big game.

In the movie, Tatum sets out on an adventure with Sandra Bullock after he rescues her from an eccentric billionaire kidnapper, played by Daniel Radcliffe.

Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Oscar Nunez and Brad Pitt featured for “The Lost City” poster- Photo: Paramount Pictures

Later, Pitt makes a dashing entrance in the action-packed trailer for the Super Bowl.

“The Lost City” hits theatres on March 25.