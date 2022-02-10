Click to share this via email

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are the latest in a long line of celebs teasing a Super Bowl ad ahead of this Sunday’s big game.

The pair are teaming up to promote T-Mobile, with Parton telling her goddaughter in a teaser clip: “You got a voice Miley, use it,” as Cyrus writes lyrics onto a notepad and plays piano as the 1982 smash hit “Eye of the Tiger” plays in the background.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker then asks, “What would Dolly do?”

Parton shared the teaser on Twitter:

Cyrus added:

Numerous Super Bowl ads have already been released ahead of Sunday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams at the SoFi Stadium in L.A.

Pete Davidson teamed up with Jerod Mayo in one clip promoting Hellmann’s, while Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost joined forces with Amazon’s Alexa in another.