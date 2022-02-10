Click to share this via email

Kate Beckinsale put her furry feline bestie to the test.

In a hilarious new video, the actress, 48, wore a fake poodle head to get a reaction from her cat Clive, a frequent star of her Instagram page.

Clive was frightened by the poodle costume and quickly whipped out the paws.

“So… we’re not getting a poodle,” Beckinsale captioned the IG video.

The “Underworld” actress’s friends and followers commented on the comedic post but one user summed up the video perfectly, writing, “Kate doesn’t know how to be boring.”