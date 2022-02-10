When it comes to low Academy Awards TV ratings, Seth Rogen doesn’t see the big deal.

In an interview alongside Paul Rudd with Insider, the “Pam & Tommy” star sounded off on concerns about the Oscars’ consistently declining viewership.

“I don’t get why movie people care so much if other people care what awards we give ourselves,” Rogen said. “To me, maybe people just don’t care.”

He added, “I don’t care who wins the automobile awards. No other industry expects everyone to care about what awards they shower upon themselves. Maybe people just don’t care. Maybe they did for a while and they stopped caring. And why should they?”

Rogen and Rudd also shared their ideas for host of this year’s ceremony, suggesting “Nathan for You” star Nathan Fielder and “How To with John Wilson” creator John Wilson.

Asked whether they had ever been approached to host the Oscars, Rogen laughed and said, “Maybe a soft conversation.”

“I don’t think I would be a good host,” Rudd chimed in.