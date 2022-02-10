Sebastian Stan experienced some “violent pepper action” while answering questions about the film industry.

The “Pam & Tommy” star appeared on “Hot Ones” where he struggled to speak due to the spiciness of the wings. He described the feeling as “an accident happening in my mouth.”

To distract Stan from the burning sensation, host Sean Evans took the actor back to happier times when he studied abroad for one year in London at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre.

Stan’s most treasured memory from that time was “watching Mark Rylance,” who served as the first artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe from 1995 to 2005.

“He was really good. He was so fantastic that I still can’t get over it,” said Stan.

When asked about the importance of formal training for an aspiring actor, Stan replied, “Listen. It’s very important to study and train and work on your craft.”

The native-Romanian actor wouldn’t have enjoyed so much success without his formal training. His career skyrocketed from his work as the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, beginning with 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger”.

Stan discussed his experience playing Tommy Lee in “Pam & Tommy”, his bromance with Anthony Mackie, and his love for New York City in the full interview above.