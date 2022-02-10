Will Smith would love to see David Ayer’s cut of “Suicide Squad” released.

The actor, who played Deadshot alongside Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn and Jared Leto’s Joker in the 2016 flick, was speaking with Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet for “Bel-Air” when Malkin asked whether he’d be up for such a release.

Smith responded, “Let me tell you, there’s a whole lot that stayed on the floor for ‘Suicide Squad’.

“I’m into it. I love that world. I love what was created in both versions. I absolutely would love to [see it].”

Ayer has been vocal about being left out of the final edit of the film, insisting on Twitter last year that the studio cut of the flick “is not my movie.”

The comments come after HBO Max released “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” last year.

Smith also gushed over his Actor in a Leading Role Oscar nomination for “King Richard” during the interview.

Malkin then said that his fellow nominee Andrew Garfield, who is up for his role in “Tick, Tick… BOOM!”, had mentioned that he and Smith should open the ceremony with a performance of “Miami”.

Smith laughed, “I think I might do that… you know, he’s a real musician so I would consider that. That sounds like fun.”