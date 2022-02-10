Travis Barker is sporting a totally new look in Machine Gun Kelly‘s latest music video. The Blink-182 rocker stars in MGK and Willow’s video for their new song, “Emo Girl,” as a guide to a group of young students on a field trip.

Barker wears a grey wig and old man-style glasses to step into the role, and fully embraces the teacher aesthetic with a turtleneck and vest.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Changes Album Name After Getting Matching Tattoos With Travis Barker

Once Barker and the students step inside the museum, the kids are left awestruck by MGK and Willow’s electric energy as they perform inside a checkered room.

After zapping the children with their rock star swagger, they morph into little emo-rockers by the end of the video, which was directed by Drew Kirsh.

READ MORE: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Pose for Romantic Boat Pics in Italy Following Engagement

The track is off of MGK’s forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, which is due out March 25. The album was originally called Born With Horns, a phrase MGK and Barker, who’s producing the project, got tattooed on their arms in August.

Last month, MGK broke the news to Barker that he’d opted to change the name of the album, despite the tattoo.

“Remember when we got the album name tattooed on our arms?… I’m changing the album name,” MGK told Barker in a TikTok video, causing both men to laugh.

READ MORE: Machine Gun Kelly Says Megan Fox's Engagement Ring Is Designed to Hurt if She Takes it Off

MGK and his fiancée, Megan Fox, have been known to hang out with Barker and his fiancée, Kourtney Kardashian. The couples enjoyed a night out at UFC 260 last March, and the women attended the guys’ surprise rooftop concert in June.

“Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Megan Fox and MGK have had double date nights many times and are all good friends,” a source told ET in March. “They have a great time when they hang out as couples and it’s very natural, easy and fun.”

“They all have a lot of shared interests like music, self-care practices and more,” the source continued. “Kourtney and Travis are super into each other and Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are so in love. So it’s nice for both couples to spend time with like-minded people.”

More From ET:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ashley Graham Introduces Her Twin Boys With First Photo, Reveals Their Names

Queen Elizabeth Met With Prince Charles Before His COVID Diagnosis, Now Being Monitored

Kevin Hart Says He Watched His Wife Eniko Get Bit by a Shark