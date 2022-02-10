Click to share this via email

The Queen is being monitored despite not showing any COVID-19 symptoms after her son Prince Charles contracted the virus for a second time Thursday.

A royal source told People that Her Majesty did meet Charles recently and that staff will keep an eye on her, “but regular updates will not be provided” on her health.

The Queen last saw Charles two days ago at Windsor Castle to hand out investiture honours.

Clarence House released a statement Thursday confirming the Prince of Wales was now self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19.

This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating. HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today's events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible. — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) February 10, 2022

He previously contracted the virus in March 2020 and suffered mild symptoms.

Charles met dozens of people during a Wednesday evening reception at the British Museum.

Spain’s King Felipe VI, 54, and Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, 81, also tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

ET Canada has contacted Buckingham Palace for comment.