“Lord of the Rings” fans are getting a brand new look at the hotly anticipated TV series.

In an article at Vanity Fair, Amazon Studios shared new first look photos from “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” revealing members of the cast.

READ MORE: Prime Video’s New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Series Gets A Title As New Details Released

Galadriel (played by Morfydd Clark) – Photo: Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios for Vanity Fair

Set thousands of years before the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy brought to the big screen by Peter Jackson in the early 2000s, the new series tells the story of the forging of the rings of power.

“Rings for the elves, rings for dwarves, rings for men, and then the one ring Sauron used to deceive them all. It’s the story of the creation of all those powers, where they came from, and what they did to each of those races,” says co-creator Patrick McKay. “Can we come up with the novel Tolkien never wrote and do it as the mega-event series that could only happen now?”

Though the news that the show has cast an intimacy coordinator had fans speculating that the new series might include more sex than the famously chaste source material, McKay says the aim is “to make a show for everyone, for kids who are 11, 12, and 13, even though sometimes they might have to pull the blanket up over their eyes if it’s a little too scary.”

He adds, “We talked about the tone in Tolkien’s books. This is material that is sometimes scary — and sometimes very intense, sometimes quite political, sometimes quite sophisticated — but it’s also heartwarming and life-affirming and optimistic. It’s about friendship and it’s about brotherhood and underdogs overcoming great darkness.”

READ MORE: Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Killer Mike And More Team Up For 20th-Anniversary ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Rap On ‘The Late Show’

The silvan elf Arondir (played by Ismael Cruz Córdova) – Photo: Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios for Vanity Fair

“The Rings of Power” will also feature a lot more diversity in its cast compared to previous J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations, including Arondir, played by Ismael Cruz Córdova, making him the first person of colour to play an elf in the franchise.

The cast also include British actress of Jamaican descent, Sir Lenny Henry, as a harfoot elder, and Sophia Nomvete, the first Black woman to play a dwarf in a “Lord of the Rings” property.

“It felt only natural to us that an adaptation of Tolkien’s work would reflect what the world actually looks like,” says executive producer Lindsey Weber. “Tolkien is for everyone. His stories are about his fictional races doing their best work when they leave the isolation of their own cultures and come together.”