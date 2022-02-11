The inspiring tale of one refugee family’s settlement in Canada made headlines around the world, and now, it will be told on the big screen in “Peace By Chocolate”. ET Canada has your exclusive first look at the new heartwarming film.

Following the bombing of their family chocolate factory, a Syrian refugee family comes to Canada looking for a new life. Instead of settling down in Toronto as son Tareq (Ayham Abou Ammar) had hoped, the family finds themselves in Antigonish, Nova Scotia in the middle of winter. The family slowly settles into small-town life as the patriarch Issam (Hatem Ali) brings his chocolate-making expertise to the community, finding fervent chocolate fans among his neighbours. For Tareq, who acts as an interpreter for his parents, his dream of becoming a doctor leaves him caught between forging his own path and preserving his family’s legacy.

Written and directed by Nova Scotia-native Jonathan Keijser, “Peace By Chocolate” is based on the true story of the Hadhad family. In late 2012, the family’s chocolate factory in Damascus, Syria was bombed and they were forced to flee to Lebanon before coming to Canada. Eventually opening up their own chocolate store, Peace By Chocolate, their story caught the attention of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Much to the family’s surprise, Trudeau spoke about them during a 2016 refugee summit.

After premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2021, “Peace By Chocolate” has played a number of film festivals winning several audience and jury awards. Sadly, star Ali passed away in December 2020, before the film’s release.

“Peace By Chocolate” is set to open in theatres on May 6.