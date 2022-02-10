Charli XCX says she is struggling with the toxicity of social media in the lead-up to her fifth studio album, Crash. The English singer-songwriter, 29, has received criticism for the song rollout supporting her impending project.

“I have been feeling like I can’t do anything right at the moment,” she tweeted on Thursday, per EW. “I’ve been grappling quite a lot with my mental health the past few months and obviously it makes negativity and criticism harder to handle when I come across it.

“In the meantime, I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from a far [sic] when I feel like saying something and having someone else post them, just for a little while, because I can’t really handle it here right now.”

Crash is scheduled to release on March 18 and is led by three singles: “Good Ones”, “New Shapes” and “Beg for You”. Charli released the music video for “Beg For You” featuring Rina Sawayama on Jan. 28.