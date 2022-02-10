Click to share this via email

“The Cable Guy” is back in business after 25 years.

Jim Carrey is donning a familiar jumpsuit for Verizon’s new Super Bowl ad. The internet provider released a teaser for its ad on Feb. 9, which features the actor getting back into his iconic role as “Larry The Cable Guy” from his 1996 movie.

Aside from the ad, the company is also offering a mobile experience through the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime mobile app during the Super Bowl entertainment.

Performers for the Super Bowl Halftime extravaganza include Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre.

Verizon will donate $1 million to the University of Southern California’s Iovine and Young Center, a partner of Jimmy Iovine and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young’s magnet high school. The project is set to open in the fall.

The full ad will be released during the Super Bowl on Feb. 15.