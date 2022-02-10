Click to share this via email

Foo Fighters and the Muppets are the collaboration that everyone needs.

Dave Grohl and company joined forces with the Fraggles in the freshly printed music video “Fraggle Rock Rock”. Apple TV+ uploaded the music video to its official YouTube channel on Thursday.

“Fraggle Rock Rock” was originally released last month in conjunction with the “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” reboot on Jan. 21.

The Fraggles linked up with a number of high-profile musicians over the course of its 13-episode season one run. The muppets also performed with Patti LaBelle, Cynthia Erivo and Daveed Diggs.