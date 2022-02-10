Click to share this via email

Shawn Mendes joins the cast of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” as the titular reptile.

Deadline reports the pop star will voice the main character in Sony’s adaptation of the popular children’s book of the same name.

Other members of the cast include Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Winslow Fegley.

The original picture book by Bernard Waber follows a crocodile who lives in New York City. He gets along with his neighbours and helps his friends until one neighbour suggests he should be in the zoo instead.

This role will be the first time Mendes joins a major studio production. He’s previously had minor roles in “The 100” and guest appearances as himself in other TV shows.

“Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” will be released on Nov. 18.